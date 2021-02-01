Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, February 1, 2021

The late Bernadette Mullan (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Bernadette Mullan (née Purcell), Tulla, Threecastles, Kilkenny. Suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her sister Marie and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Fran, sons Daniel, Joseph, Frank, daughters Aisling, Orla, Mary, Gemma, grandchildren Cameron, Felix, Harry, Senan, Rory, Ellie, Alfie, brothers Phil, Anthony, Francis, sisters Breda and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral Mass (maximum 10 people) will take place on Tuesday morning in Tulla Church at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. You can view a live streaming of the funeral Mass here on Tuesday https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live. Please observe social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-shaking protocols in church yard and cemetery.

The late Kathleen Ryan (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan nee Ryan, Pill Road, Lower Kilmacow, Kilkenny, and late of Clonkelly, Dundrum, Tipperary, who died on Saturday, January 30, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughter Helen (Cummins), sons Kevin and Patrick, daughter-in-law Rose, son-in-law Hugh, grandchildren Sinéad and Séan, brothers Donal and John, sisters Eileen (Ryan) and Maureen (Horan), sisters-in-law Brigid, Clare and Joanne, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen's removal will take place on Monday, February 1 from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, passing her home on route to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Kathleen's mass please clink on this link from 10.50am https://youtu.be/lsLEfU1PEOE



Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Kathleen's family can do so at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. (10 people in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Chris Butler

The death has occurred of Chris Butler, Chapel Lane, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / The Commons, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence on Saturday, January 30. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Molly, his children Kevin, Christine, Eamon, Philip and Lisa, sons-in-law Brian and Liam, daughters-in-law Caroline, Margaret and Nuala, grandchildren Aisling and Rory, Martin and Philip, Eddie and Niall, Caoimhe, Sarah, Harry and Emma, Jack and Phoebe, great grandchild Mia-Belle, sister Nellie (Houston), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Chris’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, February 1 at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/wDj2SAeyGiU

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. House private please.

The late Paddy Carroll

The death has occurred of Paddy Carroll, New Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Paddy died suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his stepbrother Michael, stepsister Catherine, cousins, relatives and a close circle of neighbours and friends. Removal from Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford (via New Road) for private Requiem Mass (max 10 people) arriving at 11am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Mass can be viewed using the following link churchcamlive.ie. Those wishing to leave messages of condolence can do so on the page provided on RIP.ie.

The late Margaret (Margie) Kehoe (née Kelly)



The death has taken place of Margaret (Margie) Kehoe nee Kelly, Noreview Crescent, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Knockbrack, Thomastown, peacefully in the care of the loving staff at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown on January 30. Sadly missed by her daughters Alicia and Margaret, her brothers Johnny, Michael, Seamus, Pat and Liam, her grandchildren Sarah, Roisin, Nancy, Cian and Tom and her sons in law John and Howie. Predeceased by her brother Toddy, her sister Alicia and her son Tony.

In compliance with Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Monday, February 1 at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown (max 10 people) followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence option below. Margie's funeral can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.