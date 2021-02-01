Kilkenny's Evanne Ni Chuilinn leads new health campaign

A new survey released by the Migraine Association of Ireland (MAI) in partnership with Novartis, reveals that 68% of Irish people living with migraine believe their condition will continue to interrupt their lives this year.

32% of respondents reported losing 12 days or more due to migraine each month. Aspects of their life that they’re most concerned will be affected include; day to day work activities (75%), relationships with family/friends (66%), social life (46%), exercising (43%), career progression (32%) and studying (23%).

The survey was released to coincide with the launch of the Tame your Migraine awareness campaign, the goal of which is to encourage a positive conversation around the prevention of migraine.

The campaign, led by RTÉ broadcaster and Kilkenny woman, Evanne Ní Chuilinn, aims to empower and encourage those living with the condition to ‘tame their migraine’ by proactively seeking support from their primary care doctor, specialist, pharmacy and MAI.

The survey also shows that for 46% of respondents, Covid-19 has made them think differently about their condition. 50% plan to take care of their health to minimise migraine where possible, 13% want to reassess how they manage their migraine and 8% aim to learn more about their migraine triggers.

Speaking about her experience of living with frequent migraine, the RTÉ broadcaster – due to report from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics - and mother of two, said:

“I experienced my first migraine when I was just six. I described a pain in my eyebrows to my Mum and I was squinting. It developed into a very bad sensory experience.

“Throughout my teens and university years, I would regularly have to go home early from a class, a day trip or a night out because of migraine. My triggers include smoky atmospheres (pre smoking ban!), bright lights, chlorine and noise - I remember often getting a migraine as a child after a swimming class.

“In more recent years, I find that tiredness, stress and dehydration are triggers too.



Some months I experience six or seven migraine attacks while other months are better and I may only have two episodes.

“Ten years ago I spoke to my doctor about migraine prevention which has been life changing, though hasn’t ended my migraine attacks completely. What else works for me? Staying hydrated and relaxing in a dark, quiet room. Recently I decided that I wanted to really try to tame my migraine and arranged a neurological consultation. Hopefully, this will be the year I finally get my migraine under control.”

Survey respondents also shared their advice on managing their migraine attacks, which includes keeping a migraine diary to identify triggers (30%); reducing stress (14%); consulting your doctor (13%); establishing a daily routine (10%); practicing a good sleep routine (10%); staying hydrated (8%); exercising regularly (5%); eating regular healthy meals (4.6%); staying connected to friends, family and support groups (4%); limiting alcohol consumption (2%) and screen time (1%).

In September 2020, The Migraine Association of Ireland and Novartis released the results of a survey which showed that migraine sufferers were experiencing more frequent (59%) and severe (69%) migraine attacks since the start of the pandemic. 84% said that increased migraine frequency was due to stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Migraine is a complex neurological condition which affects approximately 12-15% of the Irish population, or roughly half a million people in Irelandi. It is Ireland’s fifth leading cause of disability and while it affects people of all ages, migraine is three times more common in women than in men. Despite its high prevalence, migraine remains a misunderstood and under-managed condition For more information on migraine and the Migraine Association of Ireland, please visit www.migraine.ie or call 1850 200 378. Additionally, further information about living with migraine can be found on www.speakyourmigraine.ie/tameyourmigraine