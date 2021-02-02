Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The late Jim Barrett

The death has occurred of Jim Barrett, Upper Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny / and late of Baltinglass, Wicklow, who died on Sunday, January 31, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Jim will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Marie (nee Haberlin), his children Michael, Karen and David, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Tina and Patrice, grandchildren Samuel, Maia, Adam, Oisin, Padraig and Lillian, brothers Dick, Johnny, Henry, Rob and Declan, sisters Marion, Linda, Lily, Bernie, Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late William (Billy) O' Sullivan

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O' Sullivan, Licketstown, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Billy passed away, peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Home. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, neighbours and friends. In line with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Billy's remains will arrive on Tuesday at St Kevin's Church, Carrigeen (Via Croke's shop and Licketstown) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Billy's family can use the online service at RIP.ie.