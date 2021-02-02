Bishop appointed Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Ossory until new bishop appointed

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Denis Nulty as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory following the appointment of Archbishop Dermot Farrell to Dublin.

Along with his duties as Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Bishop Nulty will administer matters in Ossory until a new bishop is appointed. Bishop Nulty said he had ‘humbly and happily’ accepted the role.

“In my years as a neighbour in the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin I have witnessed the many initiatives and activities of, and for, the faith which have been undertaken by people, religious, and priests of this great Diocese,” he said.

“It is my pleasure, then, to walk with the people of Ossory for this period of time as a new Bishop is found. As Archbishop Dermot begins in Dublin I know you will join with me in a prayer of thanksgiving for his time in Ossory and we pray too that the Spirit will continue to guide him in his work now in Dublin.”

Tonight, February 2, at 7pm, an evening prayer on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord will be streamed from St Mary’s Cathedral, led by Bishop Denis. People can join in the simple celebration of prayer via the Cathedral webcam - https://www. stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/