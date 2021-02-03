Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The late Monica Brennan (née Meagher)

The death has occurred of Monica Brennan (née Meagher), 30 The Sycamores, Kilkenny and formerly Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny, died peacefully on February 1 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Willie, brothers Martin and Tom and sisters Peg and Annette. Deeply regretted by her loving family Annette (Walsh), Rena (Bryan), John, Liam, Martin and Alan, sons-in-law Kieran and John, daughters-in-law Margaret and Mary, grandchildren William, Carol, Kieran, Cathy, James, William and Aishling, great-grandchildren, sisters in law Mona and Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government / HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable a private funeral will take place for Monica (max 10 people) .For those unable to attend you may view the Requiem mass at 11am on Wednesday morning, February 3 at the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie. Those wish to leave a message of condolence for Monica can do so on the page provided at RIP.ie. The Brennan family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late John (Jack) Cahill

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Cahill, Kilkenny Road, Freshford, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the care of Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Angela, Monica, sons Brian and Liam, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and partner, brother Jim, sisters Elizabeth, Mary, Kathleen, grandchildren (Irene, Ciara, Matthew, Ava, Kristin, Fionn, Grace and Aoife) nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his sister Sheila.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral Mass (max. 10 people) will be held on Thursday, February 4 in St Lachtain’s Church at 2pm, followed by burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Please observe social guidelines in church yard and cemetery regarding hand shaking and the wearing of face masks. You may view the funeral mass using the following link https://www.facebook.com/moatefarm/live/.

The late Margaret Mary Cody

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Cody, Glenarouske, Castlelyons, Cork / formerly of Northampton and Kilkenny died peacefully on January 31 in the wonderful care of Marymount Hospice in Cork with family present. She is the loving and devoted mother of Paul Cody, and to Janet O’ Dwyer. Just as beloved and revered by their respective partners in life and love, Rose Cody and Patrick O’ Dwyer. A cherished grandmother to Avril and Claire Cody; equally to her grand-niece, Emma O’ Dwyer and grand-nephew Christopher O’ Dwyer who always considered her their Grandma. She joins her beloved husband Tom Cody, her cherished son Andrew Cody, her sisters Joan and Ann, and brother Christopher. Family and friends internationally, including Cork and Kilkenny celebrate her treasured life. You gifted so many with inner strength and peace and remain an indomitable spirit in our lives. Suaimheas sioraí dá hanam.

A private funeral service is taking place at 4.00pm on February 3. Messages of condolence can she shared on www.rip.ie. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be sent to Marymount Hospice in honour of Margaret. Margaret's Funeral Cortege will travel via Glenarouske at 2.30.pm. Wednesday. Margaret's Funeral Service will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/ronaynefuneraldirectorsfermoy/

The late William (Bill) Dunne

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Dunne, Terenure, Dublin / Galmoy, Kilkenny. February 2, peacefully after a long illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Patricia and loving father of Peter, Valerie and Sharon. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Rosa, grandchildren Peter and Emma, daughter in law Michele, brother in law, nieces and nephews and his many friends in Dublin and Galway. Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Paddy Tyrrell

The death has occurred of Paddy Tyrrell, Haughney Green/ and formerly of Ballybought Street) February 1, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital) Paddy, sadly missed by his brother Billy (Meadow Way), nephews, nieces, cousins, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Paddy (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Wednesday, February 3, at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Paddy's family can do so on RIP.ie. Paddy's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late James (Jimmy) Leahy

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Leahy, Richview, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Dublin Road, Kilkenny) February 1, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Medical 2 at St Luke's Hospital, James (Jimmy), beloved husband of the late Patty and much loved father of Eleanor, sadly missed by his loving daughter and her husband Dermot, his cherished grandchildren Hannah, Jack and Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, his great neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Jimmy (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Thursday, February 4 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com

House Private Please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Jimmy's family can do so at RIP.ie. Jimmy's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Thomas Walsh

The death has occurred of Thomas Walsh, late of Tybroughney. Piltown, Kilkenny. Died February 1. Sadly missed by his loving sister Anne {Dodo} Keys, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving for funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 3 in Piltown Church at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THOMAS'S FUNERAL AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.