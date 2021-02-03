What's your favourite Kilkenny building? Nominate now!

We are looking for your nominations for your favourite building, your most memorable, inspiring structure in County Kilkenny; it could be right on your doorstep - and we want to know about it!

From 13th Century castles to ancient cathedrals, round towers, mills, priories and chapels, Kilkenny’s well-preserved history will no doubt feature prominently among many people’s selections. There’s also many a stunning country house, prestigious mansions on sprawling estates right across the county. There are gorgeous Georgian gems, 17th Century merchant’s maisons, famous former schoolhouses restored and reborn as something else.

Your entry need not be historic. There have also been many striking, modern structures designed and built in recent years. It could be a beloved sports arena or building in your community that means a lot. A cherished pub to which you hope to return someday soon.

Nominate a building and it will be in with a chance of being on the shortlist for Kilkenny’s favourite building. Whether you are far from home or living on the same street, nominate a building that is a special place. A place that brings back memories, inspires you.



The Kilkenny People is now looking for nominations from our readers. All you have to do is email news@kilkennypeople.ie, contact us on Twitter @KKPeopleNews or on our Facebook page with the name of the building you wish to nominate.

We will then put all the nominations online, and begin the process where readers can vote to create a shortlist for our expert panel to consider, and put forward as Kilkenny’s favourite building. Get nominating now!