West Street home with wonderful potential for sale in Callan

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this charming two bedroom end terrace home located in the heart of Callan town.

Offering bright and spacious accommodation, this home is full of olde world charm and character and has been tastefully decorated throughout.

The ground floor is home to the living room, with its large cast iron stove and solid timber mantelpiece. The original kitchen with arch leads to an extended dining space. The ground floor also has a bathroom/utility room.

Large Garden

The first floor has two bedrooms, one a large double room. Outside the property has an exceptionally large garden, offering the potential to extend.



This West Street home enjoys an enviable location with a host of local amenities on the doorstep including pubs, schools, shops, church and transport links. The property offers an ideal investment opportunity and would equally make a fantastic home for an owner occupier.

The M9 motorway is within close proximity providing a link between Kilkenny/Waterford/Carlow and Dublin. Viewing is highly advised and by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy at 056-7786000 or info@dngelladunphy.com.

36 West Street

Callan

Co Kilkenny

R95 H1X3

Guide Price €115,000

BER Rating: F