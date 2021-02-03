Screen Ireland congratulates Wolfwalkers team as Kilkenny studio raises a glass

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has congratulated the teams behind Normal People and Wolfwalkers on receiving nominations for Best Television Limited Series and Best Motion Picture (Animated) at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Co-directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, and written by Will Collins, Wolfwalkers is the third instalment of the animated Irish folklore trilogy from the internationally renowned animation studio Cartoon Saloon, based in Kilkenny.

“Congratulations to the creative teams behind Wolfwalkers and Normal People on their Golden Globe Award nominations today," said Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

"We are delighted to see Irish film and television recognised at the highest level on the international stage. Wolfwalkers is a rich and powerful story, immersed in Irish culture and folklore, and produced with stunning artistry. Normal People has been a critical and commercial global success story, captivating audiences around the world. Both projects demonstrate the standard of excellence created by Irish talent and Irish storytelling on screen. We are also delighted to see Brendan Gleeson recognised with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.”

Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, for her performance as Marianne in Normal People, while Irish actor Brendan Gleeson also received a nomination for his performance in The Comey Rule.