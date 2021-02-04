Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, February 4, 2021

The late Thomas (Tommy) Bolger

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Bolger, Killabeg, Enniscorthy, Wexford / and formerly of Haltigan Tce, Riverview and Ballinalina, Kells Road, Kilkenny) February 3, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross and St. James Hospital, Dublin, Thomas (Tommy), predeceased by his much loved daughter Becky.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Gertrude (Ger) and his children Heidi and David, sons-in-law Ian and Kent, daughter-in-law Denise, his cherished grandchildren Tara, Sally, Teddy, Harriet, Daniel, Isabel, Arthur, Maria and Wallis, his brothers Peter, Noel and Dominic, his sister Marie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, his great neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Tommy (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at noon on Friday, February 5, at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. House private, please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Tommy's family can do so on RIP.ie. Tommy's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Phil Breen

The death has occurred of Phil Breen, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. February 3 (peacefully) at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Bab, family, neighbours and friends. Due to current government and HSE restrictions and in accordance with Phil's wishes a private family funeral will take place over the coming days. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Pansy Nolan, formerly Brophy, (nee Kinsella)

The death has occurred of Pansy Nolan, formerly Brophy, nee Kinsella 23 Old Dublin Road, Carlow, originally Graignamanagh, Kilkenny died February 3, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Paddy Brophy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Martin, Anthony, Mark and Eddie, daughters Colette and Ruth, brother Ted, sister Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 11 adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family (max 10). The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11am on Friday morning after which Pansy will be laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery. Please use the online Condolences link at RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Michael Walshe

The death has occurred of Michael Walshe, Ashthorn Avenue, Headford, Co.Galway (formerly of Luimnagh, and Rathbeagh, Ballyragget, Kilkenny), February 2, peacefully at UHG, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, daughters Deirdre Martinz (Melbourne), Michelle Shevlin (Kilcoona) and Linda Walshe (Melbourne), son Michael (Manusflynn), sons-in-law, Ossie, John and Keven, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandchildren Dylan, Ethan, Emily, Cian, Orla, Kiera, Amy, Odhrán and Dubheasa, brothers Jim and Val in Kilkenny and sister Lil in Liverpool, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael will leave his home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Headford for requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on Headford Parish Facebook page or https://churchtv.ie/headford.html

Due to current Government restrictions Michael's funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers. House private at all times please. The family greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this sad time. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy please do so in the condolence section of RIP.ie.