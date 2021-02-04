Kilkenny gardaí warn of massive increase of phone and email scams

Kilkenny gardaí are warning the public of scams that are happening locally and are urging people not to respond to the fraudsters.

"We once again urge all members of the public to exercise full caution when receiving unsolicited emails and strange phone calls. Scammers are very persistent in their efforts to gain your confidence and your personal information with the ultimate goal of stealing your money.

"We are seeing a massive increase in reported cases of phishing, vishing and smishing - buzz words that add up to the same thing fraud. Our photos are a sample of fraudulent contacts received by people living locally. Responding to any of these leaves you very much at risk of being scammed," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are reminding people:

- Never reply to or click on links contained in unsolicited emails

- Never divulge your financial or personal information to unknown people on a phone call. Hang up.

- Only use websites you know to be reputable

- Use antivirus software and keep it updated

- Back up your data on storage devices not connected to your computer



Gardaí are asking people to advise elderly friends or neighbours who may be vulnerable to this criminal behaviour