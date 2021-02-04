IT Carlow SU and student services host Lift Your Spirits campaign

Spring has finally sprung and this week the IT Carlow Students' Union and Student Services have joined forces to roll out a Lift Your Spirits campaign as part of its ongoing efforts to help students during the country’s third lockdown.

The highlights of the week are two resilience workshops with neuro coach Paddy Moran. The Building a Resilient Brain workshops, which are free, take place tomorrow (Tuesday) and Thursday from 12pm to 1pm. For further details and bookings, visit the IT Carlow SU social media platforms.

The workshop is designed to show participants how to reduce negative emotions that do not serve us and will provide simple and practical strategies that work to help increase motivation, concentration and productivity.

"The good news is, once we understand how our brain works we can undertake strategies to regain the feeling of being back in control. We can build a more resilient brain and a healthy mind," said Neuro coach Paddy Moran.

Other events scheduled this week as part of the Lift Your Spirits campaign include a ‘Get Your Quiz On' on today with eight different One4All vouchers to be won. On Wednesday the IT Carlow welfare officer will host an open Movie-with-Me night featuring the movie Inside Out while the week finishes on Friday with a massive Mystery Lockdown Hobby Giveaway' with plenty of free prizes.

Further details are available from the IT Carlow social media sites