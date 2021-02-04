New campaign to get Kilkenny reading during Covid

Ireland Reads is a new campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a national day of reading on Thursday, February.

Kilkenny County Council Library Service have teamed up with libraries nationwide, publishers, booksellers, authors and others for the campaign, which is part of the government’s Keep Well initiative and aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment. The campaign is asking everyone to ‘squeeze in a read’ on Ireland Reads Day, Thursday, February 25.

A new website www.irelandreads.ie has been set up where people can pledge to read on the day and see how much time has been pledged by the Irish public so far.

The website also offers book recommendations suited to a person’s interests and the time they have available. There are more than 800 recommendations from librarians all around the country. A website user can simply enter their favourite type of book and how long they would like to read each day and the website will offer a suitable book suggestion and work out how long it will take to complete – a couch to 5k for books!

Campaign partners and libraries all over the country will be running ‘Ireland Reads’ initiatives and events throughout February in the build up to Thursday, February 25.

Kilkenny County Council library Service will be hosting a range of events over the coming weeks as part of our Keep Well campaign, supporting and encouraging people to read for wellbeing and enjoyment. With talks from Rick O’Shea, Liz Nugent, Donal Ryan, Una Mannion for adults, and Alan Nolan, Nicola Pierce and Liz Weir for children, there is sure to be something that everyone will enjoy. See www.kilkennylibrary.ie for details.

A number of well-known campaign ambassadors from the worlds of writing, science, sport, health and broadcasting are on board to help promote the campaign, and you can find out what reading means to them and why they support the campaign at www.irelandreads.ie.

“This is wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to take some me time, and engage with a book – whether it’s a bestselling book or the daily paper, Match of the Day magazine or a children’s joke book," said county librarian Josephine Coyne.

“Many activities which we may have taken for granted are not available to us, but these resources are all available free online and any time to library members. Our staff are waiting to welcome people back whenever that’s possible, but until then we always have books to remind us of other people, other places, and better days. So this month please pledge to take some reading time for yourself or to share with family.”

Find out about all that is happening for Ireland Reads, get book recommendations and take the pledge to read on Thursday, February 25 at www.irelandreads.ie.