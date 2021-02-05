Call for Kilkenny County Council to mark first anniversary of pandemic

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has called on Kilkenny County Council to light up all public buildings in blue to mark the first anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The motion will be considered by Kilkenny County Council at the February monthly full council meeting. The motion reads: "That Kilkenny County Council on the first anniversary of the Global Coronavirus pandemic would light up all public buildings in Kilkenny BLUE over one weekend as soon as possible as a tribute to those who have lost their lives in the pandemic. The blue could also signify our appreciation of our Healthcare staff and frontline workers who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe.”