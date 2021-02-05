Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, February 5, 2021

The late Joe Donoghue

The death has occurred of Joe Donoghue, Tourtane, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / and formerly of Knockbawn, Spink, Abbeyleix, Laois. At St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Joe will be sadly missed by his partner Catherine, daughters Sharon, Philomena, Ann-Marie, Sarah, Emma, Megan, sons Patrick, David, and Joseph, and the Mother of his children Ann, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grand-daughter, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Joe, with Requiem Mass on Saturday (6th Feb.) at 2.30pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh (max. 10 people in Church). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://cloghparish.ie/

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Joe by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday afternoon en route from Chatsworth to the church. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Kathleen Geoghegan (née Long)



The death has occurred of Kathleen Geoghegan (née Long) Walkin Street, Kilkenny City, died suddenly on Thursday, February 4 at Signacare Nursing Home, Ferrybank, Waterford. Predeceased by her first born son Keith. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy and much loved mother of Miriam, Caroline and son James, sons-in-law Mark and David, her sisters Marie and Margaret, adored grandchildren Nicole, Jessica, Taylor, Candice, Jamie and Lexi. Nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. House private please.

The late Mary (Maureen) Grace (nee Hayes)

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) Grace (née Hayes), Rossenany Court, Windgap, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, February 3. Pre-deceased by her brothers John and Michael, sisters Kay and Betty, and her daughter who died in infancy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard, John, Benny and Dermot, daughters Pauline, Linda and Michelle, her partner Lockey, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters Eileen, Margaret and Nancy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Maureen’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, February 6 at 11am in St Nicholas’s Church, Windgap with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Helen Lynch (Nee Houlihan)

The death has occurred of Helen Lynch (née Houlihan), Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Kildoon, Kildare. Peacefully at her home. Devoted wife of the late Criostóir (Christy) and pre-deceased by her siblings Conn and Maureen. Dearest sister to Carmel (Ryan), Terry (Holland) and Michael and loving mother to Donnacha, Aidín (Jephson, Derby), Siobhán (Hunter, Belfast), Bróna (Derry) and Criostóir (Manchester), mother-in-law to Mary, Steve, Stephen and Marie, adoring grandmother to Micheál, Aisling, Ciara, Naoise, Conor, Ellen, Eoin, Oscar, Eimer, Síofra and Ódhran & proud grandmother to Ruby, Evan, Cillian and Feya. Much loved by her extended family and friends. Helen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Helen with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, February 6, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max. 10 in church). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Helen and support her family by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning en route from Helen's home to the church. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies.

The late Philomena (Phil) O'Riordan (née Grant)

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) O'Riordan (née Grant), Ballyvolane, Cork / Callan, Kilkenny. On February 4 peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Douglas Nursing Home. Philomena (Phil, née Grant), devoted wife of the late Edward (Ned), loving mother of Eileen (O'Donovan), John, Kieran, Mary (Mulcahy) and the late Phil (Kelly).

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends especially Bernie. Philomena's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/ at 10am on Saturday, February 6.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Philomena's family on the condolence section on RIP.ie or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie. Family flowers only, please.