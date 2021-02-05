Weather warning issued for Kilkenny as temperatures set to plummet

A moderate advisory weather warning has been issued for Kilkenny coming into effect this weekend and lasting into the middle of next week.

The Status Yellow alert message from Met Eireann sets out that Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night. Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards. There will be hazardous conditions on roads and paths.

Meanwhile, Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather says that this January was our coldest here in a decade.

January 2021 weather summary - our coldest for 10 years. We're into another month now, but the immediate forecast is for colder weather next week. pic.twitter.com/IY8NRQl64Y — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) February 1, 2021

Event: Moderate Advisory warning. Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Sun. 07/02 @ 6AM

Valid to: Wed. 10/02 @ 6PM

Affected Areas: Ireland