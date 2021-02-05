Kilkenny community education providers receive funding

Community education projects throughout Kilkenny have received funding under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

The projects will be funded from an overall fund of €5.8 million which was launched in October 2020 by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD. The fund is administered by SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority and the 16 local Education and Training Boards.

The aim of the fund is to support community education for adult learners, who have the highest level of need, with a strong focus on building the digital infrastructure of community education providers to increase the capacity to deliver online learning.

Kilkenny and Carlow funding recipients include:

Amarach Nua CE Scheme

An Gairdin Beo

Camphill The Watergarden Day Services

Kingsriver Community Holdings

SOS Kilkenny CLG

The projects vary from programmes to help support online learning, connect communities, and providing social support to vulnerable people.

“We are delighted to have funded a range of Kilkenny and Carlow community education services under the new Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund. Covid-19 has had a huge impact on how education is delivered, with so much of our learning now taking place online," said Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS.

“Those in society who are furthest removed from education through social disadvantage have been the most adversely impacted by the move online, either by a lack of digital literacy, or through a lack of IT hardware and software. Through the Fund, we are supporting community education providers to continue delivering their much-needed services, and to ensure that all sectors of society are remaining connected and supported to continue their learning journeys.”

Also commenting on the fund was Martha Bolger, Director of Further Education and Training (FET) in Kilkenny and Carlow ETB (KCETB), which provides, supports and co-ordinates community education in Kilkenny and Carlow.

“It is great to see so many diverse and local community education providers receive funding to continue their vital work," she said.

"Many of our community education providers are taking an innovative approach to ensure that nobody is left behind now that so much of our everyday lives are conducted online, whether learning, socialising, or working. We look forward to continuing to support the strong tradition of community education throughout Kilkenny and Carlow as we move through 2021 and hopefully to more positive times in the future. All funding received is now supporting learners as they engage with community education provision in their locality, at a pace and time that suits them.”

For further information on the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund, visit www.solas.ie