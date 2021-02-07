Deaths in Kilkenny, Sunday, February 7, 2021

The late Mary Walsh (née Kearney)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Kearney) Formerly of Fanningstown House, Piltown, Kilkenny and Grace Dieu House, Waterford. On February 4, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Carysfort Nursing Home, Glenageary, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John and sadly missed by her daughters, Judith and Ruth, sons-in law Marcus and Shane, grandchildren Alexander, Aine, Simon, Dylan, Alice and Adam.

A small private funeral has taken place and the family hope to have a memorial service in time. We thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time and we suggest to light a candle for Mary or if you would like to leave your personal message using the online condolences page at RIP.ie.

The late Helen Frances Murphy (née Mansfield)

The death has occurred of Helen Frances Murphy (née Mansfield), Ballincollig, late Rosanna, Lee Road and Kilkenny): On February 5, peacefully surrounded by her family at her home, Helen (née Mansfield), beloved wife of Des and loving mother of Niamh, Orla and Aoife, dear sister of Martin, Mary, Ann, Bridie, Eamon, Madge, Theresa, Carmel, Kevin, Deirdre and the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Jean, sons-in-law Aston and Cathal, grandchildren Osric, Odhran, Holly, Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Helen's funeral service will live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/ at 2pm on Tuesday, February 9. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Helen’s family on the condolence section below or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Marymount Hospice.

The late Graham Maloney

The death has occurred of Graham Maloney, Hebron Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. February 5, unexpectedly, at home, Graham, beloved father of Dean, Sarah, Josh and Emma, sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Liz, his granddaughter Nova, his partner Veronica and her children Mikey, Martin and Sariah, father Bertie and his partner Sally Ann, mother Ber and her partner Neil, brothers Derrin and Andrew, sister Beverley, grandmother Carmel (Hayden), daughter-in-law Shauna, brother-in-law James, sisters -in-law Fiona and Debbie, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Graham (10 people only). Funeral Service on Tuesday (9th Feb) at 2pm in the Kilkenny Presbyterian Church. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Service will be live-streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/L6JKuZotaD8

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation (www.irishheart.ie). Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Graham's family can do so on RIP.ie. Graham's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Mary Jo Doheny (née Tynan)

The death has taken place of Mary Jo Doheny, Annadale Drive, Whitehall, Dublin 9 and late of Castlecomer, Kilkenny, (peacefully) at Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Christy, deeply regretted by her loving sons, Martin, Noel, John and Stephen, daughter Mary, brother Jimmy, sisters, Anne, Margie and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and nine grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 10 people in the church). A private Requiem Mass for Mary Jo will be celebrated in St John's Church on Monday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the St John's Church Parish website, www.stjohnskilkenny.com