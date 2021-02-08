Rent in Kilkenny rises by 5.8% to an average of €1035

Rents in Kilkenny rose 5.8% year-on-year, reflecting a sharp fall in availability with the average listed rent is now €1035, up 81% from its lowest point.

The average rent nationwide in the final three months of 2020 was 0.9% higher than a year previously, according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie. The average monthly rent stood at €1,414 in the final quarter of 2020, up from a low of €742 per month seen in late 2011.