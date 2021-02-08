Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, February 8, 2021

The late Fr Michael Dillon

The death has occurred of Fr Michael Dillon, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / and formerly of Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny, Eldoret and Kitale Dioceses (Kenya), February 7, peacefully in the excellent care of the Staff of the Gogarty Ward in Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Marguerite and by his brother Andy. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Kate (Halligan), by his brothers Joe and Anthony, by his sisters-in-law Brigid, Mary and Jacqui, by his brother-in-law Michael Halligan, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives and friends and by his Society family.

Due to Government restrictions, the funeral will be private. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Wednesday, February 10, at noon, followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

The late Bridget (BeBe) Hogan (née Dunphy)

The death has taken place of Bridget Hogan (nee Dunphy), Newtown Tce, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Mill Street, Thomastown, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Eddie and son Billy. Sadly missed by her daughters Breda, Maureen and Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary and Wynni, sons in law, sister in law Kathleen, nieces and nephews, her many friends from Archersrath and Thomastown.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Bridget's funeral Mass can be viewed online at : https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option at RIP.ie.

The late Catherine (Kitty) O'Connor (née Costello)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Connor (née Costello), St Brendans Terrace, Killarney, Kerry / late of Fiddown/Piltown, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Jerry and brother John. Devoted mom to her son Patrick and his partner Claire. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sister Eileen (Breen), brothers Peter, Jim and Dan, brother-in-law Noel, sisters-in-law Eileen Moynihan, Kay O'Connor, Geraldine, Anne and Margaret, cherished nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and many dear friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Catherine (Kitty) O'Connor. Catherine's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://www.killarneyparish.com/ on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Cork Kerry Cancer Bus Link. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the Condolences section at RIP.ie.

The late Gerry Nash

The death has occurred of Gerry Nash, Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow / and formerly Moneenroe, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on February 7 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late May, much loved father of Martina, Mary-Clare and John, adored grandfather of Méabh, Éabha and Saoirse and cherished brother of Helen and the late May.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bríd, sister, brothers-in-law John Brennan and Eamon Geoghegan, sister-in-law Marie Murray, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and good neighbours. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Gerry’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please.