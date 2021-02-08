IT Carlow bestows academic scholarships and gold awards for volunteerism

Institute of Technology Carlow has awarded academic scholarships to 51 students, including Kilkenny students, for the academic year 2020/2021.

Now in its 17th year, the institute’s academic scholarship initiative awards an academic scholarship to first year students who have attained the highest entry points for their chosen programme of study at Institute of Technology Carlow. The recipients were drawn from the Carlow and Wexford campuses and across the faculties of engineering, science, business and humanities.

The annual academic scholarship ceremony is one of the highlights of Institute of Technology Carlow’s calendar; however, owing to the pandemic restrictions, this year’s event was reimagined as a virtual ceremony. Among the awardees were twin brothers Luke and Pauric Cush, past pupils of CBS Carlow. Luke is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering and Pauric is studying for a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Construction.

Eight Chinese nationals studying at Institute of Technology Carlow were also presented with awards under the Claddagh Scholarship Programme. The Claddagh Scholarship Programme was established and organised by Education in Ireland and is open to citizens of China and Hong Kong.

As part of the ceremony, six students – Jolly O’Rick, Pauline Kelly, Paul McNamara, Martin Meaghar, Corlea Freeland and Robert Freeland - were recipients of gold awards for their volunteer work in the community.

The President’s Volunteers Award was established in association with UNUM and Carlow Volunteers Centre to harness, support and acknowledge the contribution that students at Institute of Technology Carlow make to the college, its environs or their own community.

Speaking about the recipients of the President’s Volunteer Award, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President said: “What an achievement in this extraordinary year. It speaks volumes about you and your character. You are truly role models for all of us and we could not be more inspired by you and what you have done to help others in our community in a year when volunteerism and helping others has never been more important.”

“This is a very special occasion and I hope it is one you will look back upon with great pride. You have either navigated your way successfully to higher education or, while in higher education, have continued to help others on a scale warranting gold awards; all of this during one of the most challenging years that any one of us could have imagined. I am delighted and proud that you are students of our institute and part of our community of over 10,000 students and staff. You are all people of accomplishment and will go on to achieve even more. We can’t wait to see what you do next”.

To view the academic scholarship ceremony, visit https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/school-leavers/scholarships/academic-scholarships.htm