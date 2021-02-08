Tributes paid to the late retired garda sergeant Seán 'John L' O'Sullivan

Tributes are being paid to the retired garda sergeant, Seán 'John L' O'Sullivan, who passed away earlier today.

Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee in Kilkenny, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that it was 'with great sadness' that he learned of Mr O'Sullivan's death.

"John L was a member of the gardaí in Kilkenny for a long number of years and served as sergeant-in-charge. He was very popular and was very engaged with the community. He was a great character and conversationalist and he was a thorough gentleman and always showed great professionalism in his work. He will be fondly remembered by everyone and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Funeral arrangements are available at rip.ie