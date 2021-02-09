National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management issue statement on potential for 'Severe Weather'

A Severe Weather Coordination meeting, was held today, to review the weather forecast for the coming days, including the potential impact of snow and provide all key stakeholders with this information directly to enable relevant preparations to take place.

The Department’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team has been meeting daily and working with Met Éireann, OPW, local authorities and other Government Departments and agencies since last Wednesday to monitor the forecasts and their predicted impacts.

A weather advisory is in place until Wednesday evening for cold conditions and wintry showers. Forecasts at present indicate scattered, wintry showers of sleet or snow, mainly affecting the east and northeast today (Monday). Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, Tuesday, the sleet and snow showers will spread further westwards, but remaining frequent in the east and northeast where accumulations may reach 4 to 5cm. There is a potential for yellow snow/ice warning to be issued for this.

Wintry showers will remain in the east and northeast again on Wednesday. Given the low temperatures, it is unlikely any remaining snow from Tuesday will thaw. Cold temperatures are predicted throughout the coming days, with night temperatures likely to be below freezing in most areas, and daytime temperatures will remain low also.

Thursday could potentially bring widespread snowfall and significant accumulations across the country, bringing a potential for considerable disruption.

Local authorities outlined preparedness actions which local authorities are leading on, including:

Making sure extra beds are available for homeless / rough sleepers in line with the Cold Weather Strategy 20/21;

Road Treatment (winter maintenance);

Activation of crisis management and an inter-agency response;

Community Call staff in place to assist vulnerable and isolated persons; and

Public communications of information and safety messages via local news media and social media.



NDFEM Crisis Management Team are continuing to monitor this evolving situation with Met Éireann, and the relevant stakeholders. It should be emphasised that all unnecessary travel should continue to be avoided in line with current Public Health advice.