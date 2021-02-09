Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The late Maggie Dooley (née Carley)

The death has occurred of Maggie Dooley (née Carley), Raheen, Waterford Road, New Ross, Wexford / New Ross, Kilkenny. February 8. Maggie, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Jim, mother of Jenny, Judy, Suzanne & Diane, sister of Philomena, Pacelli, Imeda, Willie and the late Syl and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her family sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices, nephews. relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government / HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 10 at 11am in The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live at 11am https://www.facebook.com/Rosberconparish. A family Rosary will take place at 7pm on Tuesday 9, February in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross. Please leave a message of condolence at the section on RIP.ie. A special thank you to Maggie's carers for their help & kindness over the last 5 years. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Roisin O'Donnell



The death has taken place of Roisin O’Donnell, 43 Aylesbury, Freshford, Kilkenny and formerly of Moville, Donegal, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her sister Carmel McDonagh, her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 10 , at 2pm in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family and friends only please (maximum of 10 people permitted). Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://movilleparish.com/media.html

You are invited to leave personal messages for the family by selecting the Condolences section at RIP.ie.

The late Seán (John L) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Seán (John L) O'Sullivan (Dominic Street, Kilkenny) retired Sergeant An Garda Síochána. February 8 2021 after a long illness bravely borne at Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances, brother Alec, sisters Eileen, Patricia and Maria. He will be sadly missed by his cherished children Niamh and Cian and his loving partner Liz. Grandad Seán will be forever remembered by his adored Ciaran and Aoife and their mother Ellen. Deeply mourned by his sisters Nuala, Bernadette, Philomena, Imelda, Veronica, and Gabriel. He will be fondly remembered by Nuala, Fred and Emma, his sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his wide circle of friends. In accordance with current government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral for Seán will take place. For those unable to attend, Seán's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday, February 10 at 11am on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so in the condolence book on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Seán's funeral cortege will pass by his home and the Garda Station after his Requiem Mass for neighbours, former colleagues and friends who may wish to show their respect.