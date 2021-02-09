Man fined for refusing to wear face mask in commercial premises in Kilkenny

Kilkenny gardaí have issued a fine to a male who entered a commercial premises in High Street in Kilkenny and refused to wear a face mask.

Staff requested that the male wear a face mask and he refused to do so and the matter was reported to gardaí.

The incident happened on Monday and people are advised that under public health regulations they must wear a face mask in retail premises. Under the regulations, An Garda Síochána can take enforcement action in relation to such matters once it has been informed of the alleged breach by a relevant authority i.e. the manager of a retail premises.

The fine for refusing to wear a face mask in public places such as retail and on public transport is €80.