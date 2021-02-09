Four people fined in Kilkenny for breaching 5k rule in past week

Four people in Kilkenny have been issued with fines for breaching the 5k travel restriction so far this month.

Under Level 5 restrictions people are being asked to stay at home and to exercise within a five mile radius of your home.

Gardaí are continuing with checkpoints on roads across the city and country and anyone found in breach of the regulation will be fined.

Meanwhile a fine was also issued to a male yesterday in Kilkenny City Centre who entered a pharmacy and refused to wear a face mask.

Gardaí are reminding people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise.

"The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined," a garda spokesperson added.