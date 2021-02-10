Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The late Eamonn Cuddihy

The death has occurred of Eamonn Cuddihy, Rossenarra, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, February 9. Predeceased by his wife Anastasia, brother Liam, sister Siobhan and his son-in-law David. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his daughters Judy, Benny and Jackie, grandchildren Hannah, Luke, Jade, Conor, Amber and Chloe, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Peter and Johnny, brother Seamus, sisters-in-law Eileen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Eamonn’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, February 12 at 11am in St Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny with burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. House private please.

The late Bernard Francis Raggett

The death has occurred of Bernard Raggett, Stoneyford, Kilkenny and formerly Cheshire, England. Bernard passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. The family wants to make a special mention of thanks to Carmel, Vera and Alice for their help, care and support. Bernard will be greatly missed by his daughter Bernadette, sons Liam and Gavin, grandchildren Caitlin, Oliver, Emily, James and Joseph, daughter-in-law Mechelle and nieces Carmel, Vera and Alice, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral and cremation will take place later. A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence option at RIP.ie.

The late Sean Treacy

The death has occurred of Sean Treacy (Freneystown, Clifden, Kilkenny) February 8, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Luke's Hospital. Sean, pre-deceased by his loving wife Moira (nee Brennan), sadly missed by his daughters Rose (Brennan) and Patricia (Power), sons Martin, Pat and Maurice, brothers Pat, Liam and Martin, sisters Bernadette, Margaret and Maura, sons-in-law Peadar and William, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Ella and Deirdre, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Sean (10 people only). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at the following link at noon on Thursday, February 11: https://youtu.be/_twZYxmTZZY

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. (www.alzheimer.ie). Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Sean's family can do so on RIP.ie. Sean's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.