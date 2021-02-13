Kilkenny City living with the Castle Park on your doorstep

Ever thought of living within walking distance of Kilkenny City centre, with the Castle Park right on your doorstep? Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery may have what you’re looking for.

Built in the 1920s Sunny Lawn is located on one of Kilkenny’s most premier roads. The property, a double-fronted period family home on Archers Avenue is just off Castle Road, just a short walk from the city centre.

Many period features remain intact in this home, including high ceilings, original fireplaces and sash windows, as well as ceiling coving, centre roses, architraves and doors. In need of upgrading, this house comes with an excellent opportunity for the new owner to design and redevelop Sunny Lawn into a modern home in a highly sought after location.



Laid out over two levels (197 square metres) Sunny Lawn opens into an entrance porch, entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, family room and kitchen/breakfast room. A good sized utility room completes the accommodation at ground level. The first floor has an impressive landing area, four good sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

The property is secluded behind secure high walls with an imposing vehicular entrance accessed from Archers Avenue. The original pedestrian gate is intact and opens on to Father Hayden Road, while there is secure off street parking for several cars.

The front and side gardens are laid in lawn with some mature shrubs and trees. The new owners also have the option to redesign the front driveway and garden, creating further parking to the front and side of the property. A galvanised shed is located to the rear of the property.



Sunny Lawn boasts an rivalled location, with all that city life has to offer well within reach. Kilkenny is renowned for its superb eateries, boutique shops, excellent transport links and shopping centres.

Some of Kilkenny’s best schools are within easy reach including St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny College, the Presentation and Loreto Secondary Schools and several primary schools. The M9 motorway is five minutes away, while the city’s train station offers regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this wonderful family home in a sought-after location. Further information and viewing details from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904, 086-2324941.

Sunny Lawn,

Archers Avenue,

Kilkenny

R95 R599

Asking price: €695,000

BER: G