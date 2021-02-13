Family living in picturesque Bennettsbridge

DNG Ella Dunphy present this family home in Bennettsbridge to market.

Boasting light-filled spacious accommodation, this three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is in great condition throughout.

This Marian Place home is ideally located in a well-established mature residential area at the heart of the picturesque village of Bennettsbridge.

This family home further benefits from a generous corner site, detached garage and ample parking.



Upon entering the home you are greeted by a traditional bright entrance hall with tastefully tiled floor.

The first bedroom, a double bedroom, is to the front of house. There is also a single bedroom, which is suitable for a home office, at the front of the property. There is a second double bedroom, which comes with fitted wardrobes, located at the rear of the house.

The living room is a large family-sized room with doors to hallway and kitchen. This carpeted room features a beautiful open fireplace with granite mantelpiece and hearth and ornate tiled inset.

The property’s bathroom is tastefully tiled, with contemporary finish, from floor to ceiling. Featuring classic white wc and whb it is fitted with an electric Triton shower.

A real feature of the property, the Kitchen/Dining Room is an exceptionally bright contemporary kitchen with tiled floor and solid units at floor and eye level (suitable for repainting/spray).

A dual aspect room, it draws an abundance of south facing natural light. The kitchen includes a Stanley oil burning range cooker. The hot press is also located here.



The kitchen and dining room leads to a sunroom. This fantastic additional South-facing multi purpose space was originally used as sun room but has now been plumbed for a washing machine and dishwasher, making it an ideal utility/laundry room.

The property is completed by a guest wc and garage, a block-built traditional garage accessed from Marian Place.

Outside there is a sun-soaked private rear South-facing garden, which is not overlooked, offering peace and tranquillity for the discerning gardener or summer lounger. There is also a large galvanised shed with timber floor and work bench.



Bennettsbridge is located approximately four miles from Kilkenny city and all village amenities are less than a minute’s stroll from this property. Viewing is a must to truly appreciate the space, potential and location on offer. Full details are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or info@dngelladunphy.com.

17 Marian Place

Bennettsbridge

Co Kilkenny

R95 X6A0

Guide Price €270,000

BER: E1