Kilkenny County Council to trial new product in ragworth eradication

The campaign to eradicate invasive plant species continues in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council are going to trial a new product to combat ragworth this spring, local councillors have been told.



Cllr Fidelis Doherty asked about the programme to clear ragworth from the national roads in the county.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen said spring is the best time to treat roadsides and the County Council will be doing that with a new product this year. There are a number of roads where ragworth is ‘substantial’ he said, and they will be focussing on them to see the efficacy of the new product.



Cllr Tomás Breathnach asked if a solution had been found to eradicate Japanese knotweed.

Mr Cullen said a programme has been in place for a number of years now and is successful. It is adapted from time to time as guidelines are updated, he said.