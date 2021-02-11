Gardaí and animal welfare group rescue four loose horses in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny with the assistance of My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) seized four horses yesterday after they had been reported wandering loose in the Callan Road area.

The animals' field was identified nearby and it lacked any shelter or water.

"Once again MLHR came to the rescue. They have been seized under Animal Welfare Act 2013 and are now being cared for," said gardaí.

"No one has come forward for them so far. One is microchipped and enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the owners."