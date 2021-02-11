Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, February 11, 2021

The late Anne Feely (née Walton)

The death has occurred of Anne Feely (née Walton), 17 Frenchcourt, Strokestown, Roscommon / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Late of Creeve, Elphin and Inchiholohan House, Kilkenny. Peacefully after a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Breda and her brother Billy. Anne will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband James, brothers Simon, Tom, Richard, Brendan and Jimmy, sisters Marguerite, Marita, Regina and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Margot, uncles Joe and Tommy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Anne's funeral cortége will leave Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Saturday morning, February 13 at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Elphin for funeral Mass at noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/elphin.html and is available on local radio 106.6FM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and with the co-operation of the family Anne's funeral Mass and burial is private. The family are extremely grateful for your support and understanding at this sad time. If you would like to send a message of sympathy, please click on the 'condolences' link on RIP.ie.

The late Maureen Granger (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Maureen Granger (née Walsh), East Wall, Dublin / formerly of Emil – Mooncoin, Kilkenny) February 9, peacefully at the Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the Late Mortimer. Maureen will be deeply missed by her loving nephew Thomas and niece Esther, her extended nieces and nephews, many family members and neighbouring friends in the community.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by traditional manner. Please do not send flowers, instead donate to a Charity of your choice to help them continue their valued work for others. The Funeral Service can be viewed on Friday morning, February, 12 at 11.40am via the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

PLEASE NOTE:- The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live service.

The late Thomas Greene

The death has occurred of Thomas Greene, Shanbough, New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford. February 10. Beloved husband of the late Kitty, father of Bríd, Pat, Mairead and the late Carmel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Nan, brothers Johnnie and Mikie, grandchildren Tom, Lia and Eva, son-in-law David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law his many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

In accordance with Government / HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Friday, February 12 at 11am in The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live at 11am https://www.faceboook.com/Rosberconparish

Thomas' funeral cortége wiil leave his residence in Shanbough at 10.40am en route to Rosbercon giving neighbours & friends an opportunity to pay their respects. Please leave a message of condolence at the section at RIP.ie. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Edward (Eddie) Holohan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Holohan, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly Holohan’s Newsagents, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer. February 9 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Edward beloved husband of Catherine ( Katty ) and much loved father of Helena, Noreen, Catherine, Eamon and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters -in -law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Edward. Private removal will take place to the Church of The Immaculate Conception Castlecomer on Thursday, February 11 at 6pm. Those wishing to support his family may do so by being present, socially distanced on the route from Edwards’s home to the Church. Requiem Mass on Friday, February 12 at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Castlecomer. Interment afterwards in the Crosshill Cemetery. (Maximum of 10 persons permitted in the Church and Cemetery). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Edward’s family can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support in these difficult days.

The late Elizabeth (Lillian) Lee (née Mc Inerney)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lillian) Lee (née Mc Inerney) Late of the Belfry, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Bray / and Limerick. Beloved wife of Frank, much loved mother of Aiden, Maurice, Kathleen and the late Yvonne. Wonderful Nana to her 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, dear sister of Anita, Paula, Maureen, Sean, Raymond, Joseph and Aiden. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughters, step daughters (Suzanne, Catherine and Valerie), daughters in law (Fiona and Catherine), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Saturday at noon in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny followed by burial in St Mary's New cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Lillian's funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/. A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option below. House is strictly private please.

The late Mary Joan (Joanie) Phelan (née Sheils)

The death has occurred of Mary Joan (Joanie) Phelan (née Sheils), Richmond, Surrey, UK / late of Nuncio Road, Kilkenny. October 5, 1941- January 12, 2021. Born in New York, Joanie, after the passing of both her parents, along with her brothers Tommy and Mally , moved to live in Kilkenny with their aunt Nellie Hickey and their cousin Hughie Sheils on Nuncio Road. While both her brothers moved back to the US, Joanie moved to England where she married Kilkenny man Leo Phelan. A beloved mother to Leo Jnr, she will be sadly missed by her cherished family, and many, many dear friends, spanning the decades, right across the northern hemisphere, in both directions.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Joanie (max of 10 people). Her funeral will arrive at St Patrick's Church on Friday, February 12 evening for reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. For those unable to attend due to current restrictions, all Funeral Services may be viewed online at www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Joanie's family can do so on RIP.ie. Joanie's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Reid (née Foran)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Reid (née Foran), 8 Comeragh View, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Kitty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael, sister of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Ann, Geraldine and Susan, sisters Anna, Mary, Esther, Joanie, Betty, Marcie, Eily and Teresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Kitty’s remains will arrive on Friday at the Church of the Assumption Mooncoin, (via her residence) for private Funeral Mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Reid family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie.