Eddie Holohan, well known Castlecomer business owner, passes away

Kilkenny has lost a popular local figure with the passing of Eddie Holohan of Donaguile, who died peacefully at his home on Tuesday.

For many years, he was the familiar face in Holohan's Newsagents on Kilkenny Street in Castlecomer. He was synonymous with Castlecomer and business life in the town.

Eddie was an early riser - his shop would often be open at 6.30am in the morning. He built a thriving business with his wife Katty, and their family.

Anyone who frequented the shop knew Eddie as a man who always had a great welcome, a word and a smile for them - customer service was important.

He died on Tuesday, February 9 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A private removal took place this evening to the Church of The Immaculate Conception in Castlecomer.

Edward was the beloved husband of Catherine (Katty) and much loved father of Helena, Noreen, Catherine, Eamon and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters -in -law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Edward.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Castlecomer. Interment afterwards in the Crosshill Cemetery. (Maximum of 10 persons permitted in the Church and Cemetery). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Edward’s family can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support in these difficult days.