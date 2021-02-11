RIP: Seamie Walsh - miner, storyteller, historian of North Kilkenny, passes away

The death has occurred of a well-known Kilkennyman, historian, miner and storyteller Seamus (Seamie) Walsh of Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, at his residence, in the tender care of his loving family.

Many people will have known Seamie from his first-hand contributions to the social history and fabric of North Kilkenny, mining and the Deerpark Colliery. He and his family had worked in the mines, and like many men of that era, he went into them as a teenager. In later years, Seamie was a historian and a storyteller, and was able to recount his and other people's stories with a wonderful eye for character, detail and colour.

His work ensured those memories were preserved - of mines and miners - remaining alive and not forgotten. He was passionate about 'Comer's place in history, and the legacy of the people who lived and made their living there. He was also involved in the male voice choir and the discovery park. He penned two books - 'Coal in the Blood' and 'In the Shadow of the Comer Mines', a hugely popular account of life in the mines and in Castlecomer. Both were well received, and spawned both musical and poetic accompaniments.

The beloved husband of Chrissie, and adored father of Joe, Miriam, Paula, Christine, Noelle and Majella. Idolised grandad of Lauren, Jamie, Leanne, Emma, Rhys, Corey and Tadgh. Sadly missed by his brother PJ, sisters Mary, Carmel and Josephine, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Pre-deceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, brother Liam, sisters Margaret and Nancy. Due to current Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so, are invited to leave a personal message in the condolence section at RIP.ie.