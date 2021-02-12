Glenmore water supply removed from remedial action list

There was good news for the community of Glenmore, Kilkenny this week with the news that the water supply has been removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, has completed works to improve the water supply for the village. This investment benefits over 135 customers, ensuring the delivery of a clean, safe drinking water supply.

“This upgrade of Glenmore’s Water Supply Scheme is hugely important for the area," said Pat Duggan, Drinking Water Compliance Specialist with Irish Water.

"As part of this project, Irish Water upgraded the water treatment processes and installed a new ultra-violet (UV) disinfection system which meant that these works addressed the EPAs concerns regarding Cryptosporidium risk in the Glenmore supply and enabled its removal from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL).”

Speaking about the works, Ian O’Neill, who is Capital Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water said: “These works outline Irish Water’s commitment to safeguarding our water for our future. We are delighted that the scheme is now removed from the RAL and that the residents of Glenmore can enjoy a safer, more reliable water supply”

Irish Water continues to work with local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.