Gardaí appeal for information on Goresbridge burglary
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Goresbridge last weekend where a quantity of tools were stolen.
The break-in took place at a garden shed in Doninga, Goresbridge between February 5 and 7. A number of tools were taken including a red Air Jack 22 Tonne, a red Cp Newmatic drill and an orange Parker chainsaw.
Anyone who is offered tools for sale or has any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact gardaí.
