Deaths in Kilkenny, Saturday, February 13, 2021

The late Cáit Doyle (née Delahunty)

The death has occurred of Cáit Doyle (née Delahunty), Smithstown, Thomastown, Kilkenny. The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Cáit Doyle (née Delahunty) on Friday, February 12. Sadly missed by her husband Joe, their children Áine, Seán and Liam, and their partners Keith, Andrea and Mairéad, Cáit's brothers and sisters - Eamonn, Tom and Seamus (pre-deceased by her brother Dick), Joan, Margaret, Mary and Eileen, along with her wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Carmel Murphy

The death has occurred of Carmel Murphy, Macauley Place, Kilkenny City, February 12 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital. Much loved mother of Kevin and Sarah. She will be deeply missed by her son, daughter, sister Monica, daughter-in-law Maree, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Charlotte, Jake, Hannah, Madeline, Emily, Luke and Clodagh, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Tuesday February 16th at 11am on the following link www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so in the condolence book on RIP.ie. Carmel's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Nancy O'Sullivan (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Sullivan (née Walsh), Larchfield, Kilkenny City, February 13, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, after a short illness, Nancy, beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Paul, Nicola and Lee, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Nicky, sister-in-law Daisy, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Clair, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Patrick, Fintan, Róisín, Jessica, Karl, Adam, Jake and Dáire, nieces Lisa, Angela and Euphrasia, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Monday, Febrary 15, at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

House strictly private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Nancy's family can do so at RIP.ie. Nancy's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Daniel Burke

The death has occurred of Daniel Burke, February 11, (Palmerstown and formerly of Foulkstown, County Kilkenny) late of Ordnance Survey Ireland. Peacefully in St James’s Hospital after a short illness. Beloved husband of Maura and loving dad to Kieran, Gráinne, Aidan, Imelda, Maeve and Donal. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Bernice, Helga, and Safia, sons-in-law Gerry and John, grandchildren Daniel, Niamh, Deirdre, James, Sarah, Aoife, Mark, Holly, Ciara, Charley, Olivia, Andrew, Lorraine, Eamon and Caroline, sisters Myra, Nell, Stella and Dolie, brothers Billy and Din, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Special thoughts also at this time for Danny’s predeceased parents, Michael and Mary, brothers Mickey, Neddy and Ramie and sister Josie.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at RIP.ie or send on their condolences by the traditional manner. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Daniel’s Funeral Mass may be streamed live on Tuesday morning, February 16, at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.stmatthewsballyfermot.com/webcam/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.