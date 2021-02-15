Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, February 15, 2021

The late Patrick (Paddy) Fogarty

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Fogarty, Newpark Drive, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballyouskill, Kilkenny) February 13, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Oonagh and Ben, deeply regretted by his loving wife and family, sadly missed by his sister Bridie (Sloyan), son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Laura, David, Roisin and Jack, great grandchild Charlie, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Paddy (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday, February 16, at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the St Vincent De Paul Society. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Paddy's family can do so at RIP.ie. Paddy's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Melvyn Keeley

The death has occurred of Melvyn Keeley, Cloneen, Kilkenny / Carlow. Melvyn Keeley, son of the late Frank and Phyl and formerly of Cloneen, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully on February 14 surrounded by his loving family and his carers at Tintean Willow, Delta Centre, Carlow. Sadly missed by his sisters, Valerie and Martyne, his brothers-in-law, Joerg and Dearin, his nephews, Adam, Davin, and Keeley, all his cousins, and his many friends.

Special thanks to the staff and learners at the Delta Centre for providing a second home, a community, and loving care for Melvyn. Special thanks also to all those involved in his medical care. A private family ceremony will be held on Tuesday in R Healy and Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow with burial to follow at St Michael's Cemetery, Athy.

The late Liam Kelly

The death has occurred of Liam Kelly, Newpark, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Lawcus, Stoneyford, on February 14, peacefully, at home and in the loving care of his family, Liam (Medlar), beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of John (Jacko), Bernadette, Jacqueline and Fiona, sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Birdie (Hayes), Nellie (Cuddihy), Agnes (Hickey) and Sheila (Raggett), sons-in-law Tommy, Pat and Enda, daughter-in-law Imelda, grandchildren Emer, Mark, Gary, Keith, Jaime, Laura, Evan, Ruairí and Aisling, great grandchildren Chloe, Ava, Daisy, Holly, Eva and Shay, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Liam (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday (16th Feb.) at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com

House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Liam's family can do so on RIP.ie. Liam's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Marguerite Owens

The death has occurred of Marguerite Owens, Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Rathgar, Dublin. Peacefully in the care of the staff at Gascoigne House Nursing Home, Cowper Road, Rathmines. Marguerite will be sadly missed by her cousins; Pat andCora Owens, Dublin; Christy, Jean and Deirdre Ryan, Castlecomer; Ann Murphy, Kilkenny; Bríd Owens, England; John and Rachel Ryan, Wicklow; and all her relatives and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Marguerite on Tuesday, February 16 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, (max of 10 people permitted in the church and cemetery). For those unable to attend the Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.castlecomerparish.ie

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Marguerite's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.