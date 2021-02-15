The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be generally mild, breezy and unsettled as the weather comes in from the southwest. It will become a little cooler through midweek.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for scattered outbreaks of rain to gradually clear northeastwards on Monday morning with a few showers and some bright spells following. A mild day with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. In the evening, southerly winds will strengthen with rain moving into the southwest after dark.

A wet and windy night, with rain moving in from the southwest and quickly sweeping across the country to all areas. A clearance to blustery showers will follow later in the night. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread showers. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Another band of rain will cross the country from the southwest on Tuesday night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a day of scattered showers. The showers most frequent in the south and west, mostly dry further east. Highs of 7 to 9 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

A spell of more persistent rain will move into southern areas Wednesday evening, clearing Wednesday night. Turning colder after the rain clears with lows of 1 to 3 degrees.

Our 10 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/dOB97TFvpA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2021

A mostly dry day on Thursday with sunny spells and a few scattered showers. Cloud will build from the southwest through the day with rain arriving by evening. Highs of 7 to 9 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze. Becoming quite windy on Thursday night. Wet also, with rain extending to all areas, heavy in the southwest.

Friday will be a windy day with strong southwesterly winds feeding in widespread showers, heaviest and most frequent in the south and west. Mild with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.