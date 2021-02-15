House ransacked and safe with cash and jewellery stolen in Callan

A house was ransacked and cash and jewellery stolen during a burglary in Callan in recent days.

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a burglary at a house in the Tullamaine area between 6am on Wednesday and 10am on Sunday.

A patio door at the side of the house was smashed to gain entry the house was ransacked a safe containing money and jewellery was removed from the house. The value of the contents of the safe is not known at this time.

Contact gardaí in Callan with any information.