Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The late Liam Casey

The death has occurred of Liam Casey, Ballyphilip, Knockanore, Waterford / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Liam, peacefully in the wonderful care of Sheila and all the staff at St Carthage's House, Lismore, beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Conroy) and much loved Dad of Gina and Sharon, sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Gerry and Aidan, sister Kitty, brother Sean, grandchildren Sean and his partner Aoife, Gerard and his partner Santa, great-grandchildren Darragh and Sophie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam will have a private funeral in keeping with the current guidelines on Covid 19. Please leave your condolences for his family at the condolences section of RIP.ie.

The late Kay Marie Lynch (née Dowling)



The death has occurred of Kay Marie Lynch nee Dowling, late of Aylesbury, Ferrybank, Waterford who died on Sunday, February 14. She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Colin, Paul, Brian, Billy, daughter Mary and grandchildren Dylan, Aaron, Charlie, Billy, Arthur and Ivy, sons and daughters in law - Michelle, Ann, Rebecca and Jonathan.

Reposing at the home privately on Monday. Funeral arriving at St Canice's Church, Kilkenny on Tuesday, February 16 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment immediately afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Foulkstown, Kilkenny. In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Kay's reposal, funeral Mass and burial will take place privately.

The family appreciate your support, respect and sympathy at this time. If you wish to leave a condolence message we suggest you use the online condolence page of RIP.ie. For those who wish to participate remotely at Kay's Requiem Mass please follow the link http://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/

The late Mary Gilmore (née Healy)

The death has occurred of Mary Gilmore (née Healy), Charlestown, Mayo / Johnstown, Kilkenny. The family of Mary Gilmore (nee Healy) wife of James of Meelick, Swinford, Co Mayo want to let all family and friends in Ireland know that our beloved Mum, Mary passed away on January 30 in England. It was peaceful and Mum is now reunited with her beloved Jim and her family in heaven.