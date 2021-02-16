Kilkenny Civil Defence commended for work during the pandemic

The trojan efforts of Kilkenny Civil Defence was acknowledged at the month meeting of Kilkenny Council Council with members praising them for their work, especially during Covid-19.

Katherine Peacock made a presentation to members and outlined the work that she does along with a team of dedicated volunteers. Ms Peacock also highlighted the need for a new home for Kilkenny Civil Defence and this was supported by several members.

During the ongoing national emergency the team of volunteers completed 350 Covid-19 related duties with volunteers giving 2,112 hours of time and effort supporting their communities. Duties included packing and delivering 340 care boxes to the elderly, children with disabilities and vulnerable families, 100 medical transports to hospitals, doctors and Covid Assessment Units and administrative support to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service for 5 weeks.

This service is funded by both the Department of Defence and Kilkenny County Council. In 2020 the Civil Defence received just under €200,000 in funding which helped to secure new vehicles and equipment for an increasing number of volunteers to provide critical community support when needed. The service will receive further support in 2021 with the addition of a full time Assistant Defence Officer.

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, welcomed the increasing number of Civil Defence volunteers and thanked all those who have given their time to train and provide assistance to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular. Future plans for the service include the addition of a Drone team, the purchase of a 4x4 ambulance and increased numbers of volunteers.