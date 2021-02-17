Get the knitting needles out to support a great Kilkenny cause

The people of Kilkenny are being urged to get knitting and show their green ahead of what is set to be a St Patrick’s Day like no other.

The 2021 St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny Committee are working hard and planning a number of different events including a virtual parade for March 17.

Celebrity chef, broadcaster and All-Ireland ‘Knit and Stitch’ champion Edward Hayden is leading the charge, accompanied by celebrity knitters and Cois Nore ambassadors, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Jackie Tyrrell. They’ll be vying to get all of Kilkenny knitting while raising vital funds for local charity Cois Nore. Funds will be raised by auctioning the creations made by the trio, so get your bids in before midnight on March 17 to thebiggreenknit@gmail.com.



Evanne Ní Chuilinn

“Get involved, pass some time, learn a new skill or rekindle one lost since childhood and create a green scarf for yourself or someone special in your life,” says festival chairperson Cllr Joe Malone.

“Or if you wish to knit for charity you can help raise some vital funds for the wonderful Cois Nore cancer support charity.”

Bill Cuddihy, Chairman of Cois Nore is delighted with the initiative, and thrilled that their charity ambassadors Evanne and Jackie have risen to the challenge and are leading the charge to get everyone in Kilkenny knitting.

“Fundraising at the charity, like most, has been seriously impacted by the pandemic, so initiatives like this are most welcome. Cois Nore is an organisation serving the Kilkenny area which provides free confidential support and both professional and voluntary services to people of all ages affected by cancer and their families to enable them to live well with their diagnosis,” he said.



Marian Flannery, festival director

"Cushendale Woollen Mills is selling knitting kits which include wool, needles, and a pattern so there are no excuses! Either use your own green wool or purchase your kit, get knitting and then either keep or donate your scarf to Cois Nore," says Dee Murphy, Chair of Cois Nore’s fundraising committee.

“If you decide to donate your lovely green scarf to Cois Nore, we will sell these beautiful creations for you and all proceeds will help them to continue to provide much needed support and guidance to those dealing with cancer now and in the future."

Keep up to date via the St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny's social media channels to follow the ‘celebrity charity knitters’ and see their progress. Pick up the knitting needles, give it a go and share your own progress by tagging the page and using the hashtags #greenknitkk #kilkennyingreen.



Edward Hayden

St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny is working hard to make sure that they have something for everyone through their online channels. There is plenty to do — get involved in their pre-Patrick’s Day events as people of all ages and from all corners are invited to join in celebrations. With activities like the ‘Big Green Kilkenny Knit’, ‘Plastic Free 4 Kids’ and the ‘Parade of Wisdom’, there is plenty to keep families busy while the ‘ExCats Abroad’ and ‘Destination Greening’ will keep those who no longer live locally stay involved.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day virtually this year and we encourage Kilkenny people from Ballyragget to Bangkok to join us online for a feast of activity this Lá le Padraig,” says festival director Marian Flannery. For more, see stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com.