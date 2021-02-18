Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, February 18, 2021

The late Jimmy Cuddihy

The death has occurred of Jimmy Cuddihy, Bracken, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (Rena) and much loved father of Tommy, Patsy, Breda, Mike, Marie, Ann, Kieran, Seamie and Trish, and sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces in Australia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. House private please. Due to Government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, February 19 at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Jenkinstown with burial afterwards in the cemetery at St Colman's Church, Conahy. You can view the Mass by streaming online using the following link https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Centre Kilkenny. Donation box in church. Please observe social distancing guidelines regarding mask wearing and handshaking in cemetery and churchyard.

The late Peggy Dowling

The death has occurred of Peggy Dowling, Seven Sisters, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by sisters Sadie, Stella, May and brothers Willie, Jack, Michael, Jimmy and Richard. Sadly missed by her sister in law Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. In line with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in St Kierans Church, Johnstown followed by burial in Johnstown cementry. Peggy's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/

A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option at RIP.ie.

The late Tony Johnston

The death has occurred of Tony Johnston, Hebron Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballinasloe, Galway. February 17, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Tony, predeceased,only yesterday,by his sister Anne Johnston Moran in the UK, beloved husband of Trish and much loved father of Rebecca, sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter, brother Joe, sisters Maureen and Ber, mother-in-law Eileen (Dobbyn), son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Calvin, Matthew, Kyle and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Tony (max 10 people) with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday, February 19, at 11am in St Colman's Church, Clara.

House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Tony's family can do so at RIP.ie. Tony's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Helen Kelly (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Helen Kelly (née O'Neill), Walkinstown, Dublin / Paulstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght University Hospital with her family by her side. Predeceased by her sons David and Brendan and her beloved husband Billy. Helen will be very deeply missed by her daughters Maria and Louise, sons Brian, Desmond and Gerard; grandchildren Carly, Eoghan, Darren and Emma; great-grandchildren Katie, Jack and Abbey; son-in-law Brian; her sister Ann and brother Paschal; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. A Private Family Funeral for Helen will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines. Personal words of condolence for Helen’s Family may be left in the condolence section at RIP.ie. To acknowledge Helen’s love towards her four-legged friends and companions Gizmo, Luke-Kelly and Ruby who shall greatly miss Helen, the family have requested that donations, if desired, are made in lieu of flowers to: https://www.dspca.ie/donate/

The Funeral Mass for Helen may be viewed on Saturday morning, February 20, at 10am by selecting https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/ and afterwards at 11.30am Committal in Mount Jerome Crematorium by selecting https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Rd-014925959.