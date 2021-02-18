Council launches new interactive, online grants booklet for Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council has developed its fourth edition of the Community Grants booklet - a follow-on from the very popular first three printed editions that came out in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The new grant booklet once again summaries the key elements of Kilkenny County Council and other national community grants, relevant contacts and the types of works eligible for funding.

Online

Coinciding with the printed copy of the booklet, there will be an online launch of the new interactive version of the booklet on Tuesday, February 23 at 7pm. This interactive version will give the general public easier access on remote devices to all the information regarding, so they don’t have to rely on having a printed copy.

This redesigned interactive version will allow viewers to navigate the booklet online by clicking on links that will take viewers to the grants details, contacts, application forms etc. The interactive grants booklet also incorporates a new information video that will show how to use this new format. This version can also be downloaded to a home computer or mobile device.

Easy to access

Simply visit the Kilkenny County Council website www.kilkennycoco.ie click on the 'Grants' green button on the homepage and this will take you to the 2021 interactive grants booklet.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the fourth edition of the grants booklet and the new innovative interactive version of the booklet.

“The Community Grants Booklet has become a valuable source of information over the last three years and given the times we live in under Covid-19, this new initiative means that communities can now access grant information without requiring the printed copy of the booklet," he said.

"This allows the council to reach more groups throughout the county who may not be aware of the various grants and community supports available and making it easier for groups to access the information all in one place. I commend all involved with this project.”

The booklet will be available to download on the council’s website at www.kilkennycoco.ie.

“Kilkenny County Council continues to look at new ways to communicate to the public the numerous grants and programmes available both locally and nationally and this grants booklet compliments the online one stop shop for grants currently available on the Council’s website," says Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council.

"I encourage all community groups to become familiar with the variety of supports that are available and invite you to join the online launch on Tuesday evening next which will include a demonstration on how to use the interactive booklet.”