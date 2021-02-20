Quiet countryside living with the convenience of Kilkenny City close by

In the market for quiet countryside living within a short drive of Kilkenny City? DNG Ella Dunphy may have what house-hunters are looking for.

Boasting a wealth of light-filled accommodation at both ground and first floor level, this impressively designed five bedroomed Tullaroan home creates a warm and cosy family home.

With a mix of traditional and contemporary styles, the prospective buyer will have all the touches of modern convenience and easy maintenance at their fingertips.

Purposely designed as a family home, this Huntstown property comes to the market in turnkey condition. Features include oil-fired underfloor heating throughout with solid concrete floor upstairs, private landscaped grounds and a ground floor fifth bedroom.



The home opens into a magnificent entrance hallway with feature open arch into sitting room. Beautifully tiled, there are doors to all the reception rooms. The ground floor also has a cloakroom which offers plenty of fitted storage and shelving.

The large family-sized sitting room features an open fireplace with granite hearth and mantelpiece. The beautiful open plan kitchen is centrally located and acts as the home’s focal point.

Featuring a wonderful selection of floor and eye level units there is a mix of laminate and granite counter tops. The kitchen includes a built-in pantry island unit and space for Rangemaster oven, hob and grill.

A sliding door leads to a sun trap patio while a double door archway gives access to the living room. An archway leads to additional storage area and a door to the internal garage.



The ground floor is also home to a utility room, which has plumbing for washing machine and dryer as well as a guest WC.

Located between kitchen and entrance hallway the dining room is an ideal space for hosting or as a multi purpose office/playroom. The living room is a large reception room which has a solid fuel stove set on raised natural stone hearth. The property’s fifth bedroom is also on the ground floor. This large ground double room is located off the entrance hallway.

Exceptional Suite

Upstairs the bright open landing has two large sky lights which draw in plenty of natural light. The master bedroom is an exceptionally large suite (8.42m x 5.48m) and boasts an open plan area with living space including open fireplace and double bedroom, walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

The first floor is completed by three more bedrooms, all double, and the main bathroom, which is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. Featuring a full length fitted bath there is also a free standing power shower.

Downstairs the ground floor garage has an internal access door from kitchen. Solid stairs lead to a fantastic additional loft space with three windows, making it an ideal recreational space.

This Huntstown property has been described as an idyllic family home in a most convenient and scenic location less than a 12-minute drive from the city.

An exceptional country property, viewing details are more information are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Huntstown

Tullaroan

Co Kilkenny

R95 HD66

Guide Price: €450,000

BER C1