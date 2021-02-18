Help wanted to locate grave of Kilkenny WWI soldier who died in Thomastown

Information is being sought that could help find the grave of Private 10039 Laurence Dowling of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers.

His family lived in Kilmanaheen/ Kilmanahan in the parish of Dungarvan, and was son of Laurence and Ellen Dowling. He had four brothers - James, Martin, Thomas, who also served in the Royal Dublin Fusiliers, and Patrick who was living in Wales.

There were three girls, Mrs Barcoe in Neigham, also Bridget and Elizabeth still living with their parents.

Laurence was invalided out of the army due to ill health and died on April 22, 1916 in the Thomastown Workhouse, aged 31 years old.

If his grave register can be located he is eligible as part of 'In From The Cold Project' to be accepted for inclusion as a WWI casualty by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and should get a war grave headstone. Any help is appreciated.

Contact Berni Egan of the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee on 087-9884535.