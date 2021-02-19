It's off! Gowran Park forced to cancel Red Mills Day
Heavy overnight rain has forced Gowran Park to abandon their Red Mills Day meeting
Racing fans have been hit by the news that Red Mills Day at Gowran Park has been abandoned.
The decision was made following a track inspection by racecourse staff this morning (Friday) after the county was battered by high winds and heavy rain overnight.
In a short statement posted online, Gowran Park said that the meeting, which was due to take place on Saturday, was abandoned due to a waterlogged track. The first race was due to go off at 1.55pm.
It is hoped however to reschedule Red Mills Day for late next week.
