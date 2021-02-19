Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, February 19, 2021

The late Peter Maher

The death has occurred of Peter Maher, Garden Villas, Kilkenny City and formerly of Heslin and Maher, Parliament Street, February 17, unexpectedly, at St Luke's Hospital, Peter, predeceased by his wife Mary, parents James and Della, sister Della and daughter-in-law Tracey, beloved father of James, Lorraine, Derek, Brian and Yvonne, sadly missed by his loving family, sister Dorothy, sons-in-law Dara and Ross, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his adoring grandchildren Jamie, Saoirse, Abby, Cillian, Aoibhinn, Oisín, Karl, Zara, Maia, Cooper, Louis and Emilia, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Peter (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Saturday, February 20 at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Peter's family can do so at RIP.ie. Peter's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Eileen Thornton (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Eileen Thornton (née O'Brien), Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital, wife of the late Mick. Predeceased by her sons Michael and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ann, Eileen, Geraldine and Deirdre, sisters Kathleen and Francis, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or it's surrounds in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines of 10 people only in the church or cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. You can express your condolences on the condolence page on RIP.ie.