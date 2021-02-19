Kilkenny College past pupil awarded agriculture work placement bursary

A past pupil of Kilkenny College is one of two students at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) to be awarded an agriculture work placement bursary, the Seedtech/ASA/IFJ Placement Bursary.

Victoria Woods, a third year student, is studying agricultural science.

Each year the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) teams up with the Irish Farmers Journal, Glanbia and Seedtech to provide placement bursaries to students in the BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Science and BSc in Agriculture to support costs associated with farm/industrial placement.

Programme leaders Dr Michael Breen and Dr Tony Woodcock thanked all of the interviewers for giving their time and expertise so generously.

“Placement is an integral part of the ag science/agriculture programmes here in WIT and it is great to have the continued support of our industry stakeholders in awarding the placement bursaries,” said Dr Woodcock.

Dr Breen said the interviewers were very impressed with the broad knowledge of the agri food sector that the students displayed as well as their eagerness to learn from their forthcoming placement.

“Seedtech were delighted to be involved in the WIT Placement Bursary once again this year," said Seedtech’s Denise Stuart.

"Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the students cannot travel abroad for their work placements. However, we hope that the bursary will go to good use, either for internal travel expenses or is hived away for when we can all travel abroad again. Seedtech was very impressed with the quality of the candidates again this year and we wish the applicants/winners every success in the coming year.”

In the bursary application Victoria outlined: her interest in agriculture as an industry, and how the opportunity of being offered a placement position at Teagasc Johnstown Castle research centre in Wexford, has enabled her to grow her knowledge of the industry, particularly in the area of research.

Victoria, who is a daughter of Robert and Jill Woods from Tinahely in Wicklow, explains why she applied for the placement bursary.

"It is a great opportunity for all ag students to apply for, it helps to cover some of the expense which may be associated with work placement. Both of the agricultural courses which are offered at WIT offer one semester of work placement. This is a great opportunity for students to get a feel for what areas they would enjoy working in once they graduate," she said.

Her dreams for the future include the possibility of travelling in a post covid-19 world. America and New Zealand are top of the list.