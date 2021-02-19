Prison for man who assaulted mother and daughter in Kilkenny City

A ten-month prison sentence has been handed down to a defendant who assaulted a woman in her sixties and her daughter while they were out shopping in Kilkenny City.

Wayne McGrory, Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny admitted assault causing harm and making threats to cause serious harm at Garden Row, Kilkenny on December 9, 2020.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that at 5.40pm the defendant approached a female in her sixties from behind and struck her and she fell to the ground. The woman’s daughter, who is in her forties tried to intervene and the defendant pushed her head against the wall and she received a blow to her head. There were two children present at the time of the assaults.

The court heard that the mother and daughter had been walking toward their car with their shopping when the defendant came up to them and said: ‘you, you and you, I am going to injure’.

The defendant has 212 previous convictions, most of which are for theft and public order offences.

Sgt O’Connor told the court that the defendant does not have a history of physical violence.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client accepts that it was ‘a serious incident’.

“No excuse can be offered. The background to these offences and to all his offending behaviour is the abuse of intoxicants.

“On this day my client was abusing alcohol and street tablets and has no recollection of what happened.”

Mr Hogan acknowledged his client’s record of 212 previous convictions but pointed out that his client does not have a history of offending.

“He is a 28-year-old man with a tragic background. He became addicted to intoxicants at the age of 12 and was living at the Good Shepherd Centre at the time and was on medication. He is truly remorseful and embarrassed by his behaviour which was somewhat out of character,” said Mr Hogan.

Mr McGrory, who is in custody on this matter since December 11,2020, told the court that he was sorry for his actions and told the judge that he wants to go to rehabilitation and address his addiction issues on his release from prison.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of assault causing harm and sentenced him to ten months in prison. She remarked that the matters before the court were ‘very serious’. The judge backdated the sentence to December 11. She also convicted the defendant of assault and sentenced the defendant to four months in prison which she suspended on condition that the defendant enter into a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years on his release from prison.

The court also heard evidence of a public order incident involving the defendant which took place in the city centre on November 29, 2020. Sgt O’Connor told the court that after receiving numerous reports gardaí came across the defendant on a bench on The Parade.

“He was highly intoxicated and was unable to stand unaided,” he said.

Judge Carthy convicted the defendant and the matter was taken into consideration.